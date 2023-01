Dallas-based Baylor Scott and White Health plans to construct a four-story medical office building next to its hospital in College Station, Texas, according to a Jan. 3 report from WTAW.

The city's planning office approved the land expansion in December 2022, which was proposed as an amendment to the original land plan approved in 2010.

The 100,000-square-foot building will hold an ASC, ophthalmology, gastroenterology, and endocrinology departments and more.