56k-square-foot medical office to be constructed in Minnesota

Claire Wallace  

The Apple Valley (Minn.) Planning Commission has recommended the approval of a planned 56,595-square-foot medical office building on the city's largest piece of undeveloped land, according to a Dec. 30 report from the Sun This Week

The new medical office building, if it receives final approval from the city, will hold HealthPartners Apple Valley clinic, which plans to relocate from its current location. The new facility would hold family medicine, pediatrics, obstetrics, allergy and cardiology care. 

The medical office building would also have 382 parking spaces. 

