4 cardiology ASCs opening in 2021

Cardiology procedures are increasingly migrating to ASCs, and Becker's ASC Review has reported on four cardiology ASCs opened in 2021.

This is not a comprehensive list. If you'd like to add an ASC to this list, please email pnewitt@beckershealthcare.com.

1. Cardiology practice Florida Heart Associates is building an ASC in an expansion and renovation of its central facility in Fort Myers.

2. A freestanding cardiology ASC will be opened through a partnership with Banner Health, Atlas Healthcare Partners and Cardiac Solutions.

3. An underutilized clinic and circulation space is being converted to an ASC in Glendale, Ariz., dubbed the Phoenix Heart Ambulatory Surgery Center with Surgery Center Services of America.

4. Independent cardiology and vascular practice Anderson (S.C.) Heart partnered with Azura Vascular Care and National Cardiovascular Partners for a joint venture.

