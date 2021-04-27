What cardiology procedures are migrating to surgery centers?

There has been a rising trend of cardiology procedures migrating to ASCs, despite cardiology-driven ASCs only making up 2 percent of single-specialty ASCs.

Three administrators spoke to Becker's ASC Review on what cardiology procedures they're seeing migrate to surgery centers.

Nate Garner. Administrator of Sacramento, Calif.-based Fort Sutter Surgery Center.

Mr. Garner said he sees angioplasties, catheterizations, pacemaker insertions and loop recorder placements shifting to ASCs.

"Positive outcomes, improved patient experience and cost effectiveness have driven this focused shift in expansion of cardiovascular services to the outpatient setting," Mr. Garner said.

Brock Kreienbrink, MSN, RN. Administrator and director of nursing for the Outpatient Surgery Center of Central Florida in Wildwood.

"Since I am a cardiac-only surgery center my main focus is on cardiology, and I see a huge push of cardiologists opening their own surgery centers," he said.

With the Medicare outpatient approval of coronary atherectomy and percutaneous coronary intervention, Mr. Kreienbrink expects to see that trend continue

David Horace. Administrator and owner of Bel-Clair Surgical Center in Belleville, Ill.

Mr. Horace sees select electrophysiology procedures making the move to surgery centers because of commercial insurance company interest.

