5 ASC developments worth $10M+

Five recent ASC developments worth over $10 million:

1. A $38.5 million ASC and medical office building is under construction in Frisco, Texas. Read more here.

2. Construction of the $12 million Surgery Center of North Texas in Anna is slated to wrap up this summer. Read more here.

3. Premier Bone & Joint Centers has an $11 million surgery center and physical therapy building in the works. Read more here.

4. Bronson Healthcare in Kalamazoo, Mich., is planning a $21 million orthopedic ASC. Read more here.

5. Cohen Children's Medical Center has opened a $120 million outpatient pediatric practice with a surgery center in New York. Read more here.

