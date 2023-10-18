15K-square-foot surgery center planned in Ohio

A specialized surgery center is part of a $23.3 million medical campus planned in Liberty Township, Ohio, according to an Oct. 18 report by The Cincinnati Enquirer.

The 31,000-square-foot campus plans include a 15,000-square-foot surgery center and a 16,000-square-foot medical office building.

The campus was initially approved two years ago, and the developer revised plans to reduce the square footage in hopes of making the properties more marketable. An oral surgery practice has opened an office on the site, and an imaging center is expected to break ground within the next two to three weeks.

The project is part of an 88.6-acre site, the report said.