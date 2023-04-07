The evolution of the ASC industry: What an exec thinks will change in 10 years

Leslie Jebson, regional administrator at Greenville, S.C.-based Prisma Health, joined Becker's to discuss what the ASC industry will look like in the next decade.

Question: What will the ASC industry look like in the next 10 years?

Leslie Jebson: Continued evolution in surgical technique and anesthetics will continue to allow for higher-acuity, more complex procedures to migrate towards the outpatient arena. Cost containment pressures from payers will continue to encourage the movement to outpatient or one-day surgical/procedural interventions.

Additionally, staffing and lifestyle considerations will continue to make the ASC environment one of the most desirable from a clinical and clerical support staffing perspective. Underutilized ASCs will introduce more cardiology and cardiovascular procedures. Some legislative changes at state-specific levels will influence the site of care.

Health systems will continue to propagate a hub and spoke model, with the hub being a tertiary program, feeding out to community hospitals, feeding out further to outpatient surgery-clinic facilities. This redistribution of care across a network will drive 15 percent inpatient tertiary growth. The industry will witness further maturation in the consolidation of regional and national management companies.