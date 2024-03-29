The changes 1 ASC leader wants from payers in 2024

There are several ways payers could alleviate operational challenges for ASCs, according to Raghu Reddy, chief administrative officer at SurgCenter of Western Maryland in Cumberland.

Mr. Reddy recently spoke with Becker's about the changes he'd like to see from payers this year.

Editor's note: This response was lightly edited for clarity and length.

Question: What changes do you hope to see from payers in 2024?

Raghu Reddy: Thank you for reaching out. I hope to see payers get more realistic with changes in the economy and increase the reimbursement for inflation. The healthcare business cost has risen significantly, but the reimbursement has not. We must contain even more, with little room in any expense category. The ASCs have been providing low-cost and high-quality services forever, and a lot of data shows we are saving a lot of money for the payers. The payment parity between HOPDs and ASCs is still high, and I never really understood why we were not rewarded for our work. I also hope to see a reimbursable code for utilizing robotics or other advanced technology that impacts patient outcomes.