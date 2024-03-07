The best, worst states for physicians to be rich

Patsy Newitt -  

Alaska has the lowest tax burden on high earners, according to a Feb. 29 report from WalletHub. 

To calculate the ranking, titled "Best States to Be Rich or Poor from a Tax Perspective," WalletHub compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia to identify the states where people in different income brackets spend the highest and lowest share of their income on sales and excise taxes, property taxes and income taxes. 

The five best states to earn a high income, from a tax perspective:

1. Alaska 

2. New Hampshire 

3. North Dakota 

4. Wyoming

5. Florida 

The five worst states to earn a high income, from a tax perspective:

1. New York

2. Hawaii

3. Connecticut

4. New Jersey

5. District of Columbia

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast