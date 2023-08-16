The 10 surgeons leading the top 10 hospitals for orthopedics

For more than 30 years, U.S. News & World Report has ranked the top hospitals in America for different specialties by state and nationwide.

U.S. News' "Best Hospitals" list of 2023, published Aug. 1, analyzed more than 1,600 hospitals in categories including orthopedics, gastroenterology and cancer care.

Here are the 10 hospitals ranked as the best in the U.S. for orthopedics and the surgeons who lead them, including their overall score out of 100:

1. Hospital for Special Surgery (New York City)

Led by: Bryan Kelly, MD (president, surgeon-in-chief, medical director)

Score: 100

2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles)

Led by: Mark Vrahas, MD (chair of orthopedics)

Score: 85

3. Mayo Clinic (Rochester, Minn.)

Led by: Mark Pagnano, MD (chair of orthopedic surgery)

Score: 84.3

4. NYU Langone Orthopedic Hospital (New York City)

Led by: Gail Chorney, MD (medical director)

Score: 81.8

5. New York-Presbyterian Hospital-Columbia and Cornell (New York City)

Led by: William Levine, MD (chair of orthopedics)

Score: 80

6. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care-Stanford Hospital

Led by: William Maloney, MD (chair of orthopedic surgery)

Score: 78.5

7. Santa Monica (Calif)-UCLA Medical Center and Orthopedic Hospital

Led by: Nicholas Bernthal, MD (executive medical director and interim chair of orthopedics)

Score: 77.5

8. Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush University Medical Center (Chicago)

Led by: Joshua Jacobs, MD (chair of orthopedics)

Score: 76.4

9. Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston)

Led by: Mitchel Harris, MD (chief of the department of orthopedic surgery)

Score: 75.8

10. North Shore University Hospital at Northwell Health (Manhasset, N.Y.)

Led by: Nicholas Sgaglione, MD (chair of orthopedic surgery)

Score: 75.2