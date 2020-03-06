South Carolina surgery center restricts visitors because of coronavirus

Surgery Center of Aiken (S.C.) is one of several area facilities restricting visitors over COVID-19 fears, the Aiken Standard reports.

What you should know:

1. The surgery center is part of Aiken Regional Medical Centers, which also restricted visitors at its other sites, including the Aurora Pavilion, Business and Industry Health segment, Cancer Care Institute of Carolina, Diabetes and Nutrition Teaching Center, Hitchcock Rehab Services, Palmetto Pediatric Center, and Southside Imaging and Wound Healing Institute.

2. Starting March 5, the facilities barred visitors 12 or under from entering the patient care area unless they are seeking medical care.

3. The hospital also encouraged people with cold or flu-like symptoms to avoid entering the hospital.

4. There have been no cases reported in Aiken, but the health system implemented the restrictions as a precautionary measure.

