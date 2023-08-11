Physician pay decline is a 'detriment' to those entering the profession

Todd Harburn, DO, orthopedic sports medicine surgery specialist in Mackinaw City, Mich., joined Becker's to discuss the dangers of declining physician pay.

Editor's note: This response was edited lightly for brevity and clarity.

Todd Harburn: Most everyone would agree that, aside from doing what they believe is their calling for their life's career, a legitimate and equally important goal is to have a nice income to support their family and to enjoy some amenities and do some of the activities they would like to do during their lifetime. Without question, those who chose the medical profession and are fortunate enough to be accepted into medical school and successfully complete their training have that opportunity and potential for a very nice income and lifestyle. At the same time, there might be some challenges and/or detriments to people in choosing to consider entering the profession, one of which could be the danger of declining physician pay.

The high and continued rising cost of college and medical school education and the resulting fear of having to take years to repay massive loans, along with increased hours and sometimes overbearing mandates from bureaucracies that contribute to less optimal patient care, as well as potential resentment of the huge corporations overseeing medical systems whose administrators and business executives are making millions of dollars in salaires, while services, programs and physician and nursing employee staffing cuts contribute to shortages, all are potential factors that could be a detriment to young people choosing the medical profession as a career. These latter factors also affect those who have already been established in the profession for years. The bottom line is that each individual obviously has to make their own decision based on their personal goals, desires and own situation as to how they meet the challenges in life as a medical professional.

Certainly, declining reimbursement for dedication and sincere hard work in providing medical care to patients and services will continue to have an effect on decisions as to where to, how to practice, or even remain in the profession/retire early as has been seen recently across the country. The cold truth and reality is that the resolution of these concerns and problems is unlikely to be resolved easily or soon.