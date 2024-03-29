Optum names CIO of 2 regions 

Rodney Plante, PhD, has been named senior vice president and CIO for Optum's Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions, according to a LinkedIn post from Dr. Plante.

Dr. Plante has worked for Optum in various positions for nearly four years, most recently as senior vice president and CIO for Optum's Tri-State Market in New York.

Before joining Optum, he served as Northwell Health's assistant vice president of business development, according to his LinkedIn page.

Optum is the country's largest employer of physicians and parent company of ASC chain SCA Health.