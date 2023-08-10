Nurse practitioners are the fastest growing occupation: 3 things ASCs need to know

Nurse practitioner is the fastest-growing occupation in the country, according to projections from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Here are three things to know:

1. By 2031, the number of NP roles will grow by 45.7 percent, according to the data.

2. The number of working nurse practitioners in the U.S. was 246,700 in 2021 and is expected to grow to 359,400 by 2031.

3. Other healthcare occupations that made the list include medical and health service managers, physician assistants, physical therapist assistants, epidemiologists, occupational therapy assistants, home health and personal care aides, and postsecondary health specialties teachers.