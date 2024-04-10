Meet the youngest physician billionaire

Internal medicine physician Keith Dunleavy, MD, is the youngest physician billionaire who made Forbes' 38th World's Billionaires list, released April 2.

With a net worth of $1.9 billion as of April 9, 54-year-old Dr. Dunleavy is the founder of cloud-based healthcare data company Inovalon.

He has served as the company's CEO since 1998 and served as the chair of the board of directors from 2006 to 2021.

According to Forbes, he came up with the idea in 1998 during his medical residency at Baltimore-based Johns Hopkins University. He has a 64% stake in the company.

"Dr. Dunleavy has led Inovalon from its origins to its current industry-leading position leveraging advanced, cloud-based platforms that are informed by data pertaining to more than 1.1 million physicians, 662,000 clinical facilities, 382 million unique lives, and 82 billion medical events empowering meaningful improvements in clinical outcomes and economics across the entire healthcare ecosystem," his company bio said.