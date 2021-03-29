Dr. Peter Pronovost appointed to ValueHealth advisory board

Peter Pronovost, MD, PhD, was named ValueHealth's chair of the advisory board on healthcare transformation.

In this role, he'll oversee operations for some ValueHealth certifications and programs, according to a March 29 news release.

Dr. Pronovost is chief clinical transformation officer and chief quality officer at Cleveland-based University Hospitals. He's a well-known physician and healthcare executive and has been recognized for his research in clinical quality, safety and protocols.

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.