Dr. Peter Pronovost appointed to ValueHealth advisory board

Carly Behm -   Print  |

Peter Pronovost, MD, PhD, was named ValueHealth's chair of the advisory board on healthcare transformation.

In this role, he'll oversee operations for some ValueHealth certifications and programs, according to a March 29 news release.

Dr. Pronovost is chief clinical transformation officer and chief quality officer at Cleveland-based University Hospitals. He's a well-known physician and healthcare executive and has been recognized for his research in clinical quality, safety and protocols.

