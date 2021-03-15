4 new joint-venture ASCs | February 2021

Here are four joint-venture ASCs opened or announced in February:

1. Mountain Home, Ark.-based Baxter Regional Medical Center opened its outpatient surgery center, developed in collaboration with physicians, on Feb. 5.

2. The Orthopedic Surgery of the Fox Valley in Neenah, Wis. opened Feb. 18. The center is a joint venture between Glendale-based Ascension Wisconsin and Orthopedic & Sports Medicine Specialists.

3. Two physician-owned groups entered into a joint venture Feb. 22, with Chesapeake (Va.) Regional Healthcare to open Chesapeake Regional Surgery at Virginia Beach.

4. Minneapolis-based Allina Health is planning to build a surgery center in Brooklyn Park, Minn., in partnership with Surgical Care Affiliates, according to a Feb. 25 announcement.

