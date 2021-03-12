UC Davis Health building medical campus with ASC

UC Davis Health plans to build a medical campus with a 120 bed hospital, a 50-bed skilled nursing facility and an ASC in Rocklin, Calif., the Sacramento Business Journal reported March 12.

The facility will also have a 110-bed hotel and up to 115,000 square feet for research and other ancillary services.

UC Davis purchased 45 acres of land in Rocklin last year. The project will be 835,000 square feet.

The health system did not disclose the project's cost.

