ASC Administrator of the Week: Matt Kraemer

Matt Kraemer, administrator of Northern Arizona Healthcare in Flagstaff, is Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week.

Mr. Kraemer has connected with Becker's to discuss why he is wary of consolidation trends in healthcare, the strategy behind his practice's leadership model and why navigating the needs of patients, providers and payers is critical to success.

When asked how his ASC remains competitive, Mr. Kraemer shared a few of his practice's secrets.

"In order to remain competitive in the marketplace, our center focuses on meeting the needs of the patient, the provider and the payer. We understand that the value equation for each of these key stakeholders are different but aligned at the same time.

"Our patients demand seamless, consistent and economical experience for their care. This requires hardwired processes built around reducing waste and driving out costs, as well as our interactions with them and their families. We achieve this through competitive pricing through accountable care organization participation, seamless communication from the pre-admissions team to the discharge nurses and, ultimately, a great experience with friendly interactions.

"Similarly, our providers are looking for a facility to complete their cases where they can rely on a consistent and highly trained team to ensure there are no surprises, and they are able to get clean and efficient operating rooms operations with on-time starts, fast room turnover and block times when they need it."

He is also a licensed physical therapist and has more than 18 years of experience in healthcare leadership roles, according to his LinkedIn page.