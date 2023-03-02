ASC Administrator of the Week: Christine Blackburn, an experienced nurse, manager and leader

Paige Haeffele -  

Christine Blackburn, BSN, RN, administrator of South Kansas City Surgicenter in Overland Park, Kan., is Becker's ASC Administrator of the Week. 

Ms. Blackburn has served as administrator of her practice for more than four years, according to her LinkedIn profile. Previously, she served as a nurse manager and operating room manager at St. Joseph Medical Center in Houston after starting there as a nurse in 2009. 

Ms. Blackburn recently shared her secrets to running a successful ASC with Becker's, breaking down how to manage staff happiness, risk management and more.



