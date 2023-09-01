'A colleague kicked in two doors in the clinic': The worst behavior physicians see at work

Medscape surveyed 1,671 physicians across more than 29 specialties in its "Physician Behavior Report 2023." The responses were acquired between Jan. 17 and March 21.

Here are five anonymous physicians on the worst behavior they have seen at work.

"A colleague refused to see a patient and then kicked in two doors in the clinic."

"A peer in my ER group repeatedly flirted with or tried to date patients and/or family members of patients as well as hospital staff. He was eventually fired."

"A doctor described people on Medicaid as lazy and said lazy people who can't be bothered to find a job get better health coverage than those of us who work for a living."

"A surgeon claimed to have assisted a case but only scrubbed in for a few minutes so he could get money from insurance. I did report this to the hospital's medical staff."

"An obstetrician entered a mom's room while the pediatrician was answering questions and he just interrupted. I have seen this many times."