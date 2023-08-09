5 CEOs exiting roles

Here are five CEOs who have exited or have plans to exit their roles that Becker's has reported on since August 1:

1. Keith Page will retire as president and CEO of Maryville, Ill.-based Anderson Healthcare in February.

2. Richard Vath, MD, president and CEO of Baton Rouge, La.-based Franciscan Missionaries of Our Lady Health System, is retiring in June 2024.

3. Mark Keroack, MD, will retire as CEO of Springfield, Mass.-based Baystate Health in July 2024 after a decade in the role.

4. On Aug. 1, David Keith, CEO of Bartlett Regional Hospital in Juneau, Alaska, announced his plans to retire.

5. Gina Temple, PhD, RN, is no longer serving as CEO of HCA Florida Bayonet Point Hospital in Hudson.