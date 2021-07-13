13 states with the best access to capital for businesses

CNBC ranked America's top states for business based on several categories, including the cost of doing business, access to capital and business friendliness.

After the pandemic hit, many states began highlighting access to capital in marketing materials to attract businesses, according to CNBC. The publication measured state-funded COVID-19 relief grants and loans, federal COVID-19 aid to states and overall venture capital investments when ranking states' access to capital.

Top 13 states:

1. California

2. New York

3. Texas

4. Illinois

5. Florida

6. Massachusetts

7. Ohio

8. North Carolina

9. Virginia

10. Georgia

11. Washington

12. Pennsylvania

13. New Jersey