10 ASC administrators to know 

Kayla Schneeweiss-Keene, administrator of Mann Cataract Surgery Center in Humble, Texas, led her center through storm damage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here are 10 administrators to know:

1. Dallas Freyer, RN, CASC, is the administrator of Corpus Christi (Texas) Outpatient Surgery, where she has served since 2004, and of Surgicare of Corpus Christi, a United Surgical Partners International affiliate. She also serves as the vice president of the Texas Ambulatory Surgery Center Society.

2. Susan Bianco, RN, is the administrator of Big Creek Surgery Center of Southwest General in Middleburg Heights, Ohio, where she has served for more than four years. She recently spoke to Becker's on what ASCs need to consider before purchasing a surgical robot.

3. Kayla Schneeweiss-Keene, RN, is the administrator of Mann Cataract Surgery Center in Humble, Texas, where she has served for two years. She's worked at the center for 12 years, previously serving as the director of nursing and the ASC manager. She led her staff through storm damage amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

4. Jackie McLaughlin, RN, is the administrator of Northwoods Surgery Center in Virginia, Minn., where she has served for almost four years. She told Becker's that her center has successfully retained staff and maintained morale throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

5. Jonathan Dunford is the CEO and administrator of the Premier Surgical Center of Michigan in Clinton Township, a Surgical Care Affiliates ASC, where he has served for more than seven years. He also serves as co-vice president of the Michigan Ambulatory Surgery Association.

6. Craig Gold, PsyD, is the administrator of Virginia Center for Eye Surgery. He told Becker's that his center decided to mandate vaccines and, as a result, two hesitant team members received their first shot.

7. Allen Chiou, MD, is the administrator of Unicare Surgery Center in Anaheim, Calif. He told Becker's that amid the vaccine mandate, ASCs should "focus on adopting systemwide policies that keep patients as safe as possible."

8. Leasa Hermanson, MSN, RN, is the administrator of Vineland, N.J.-based Ambulatory Care Center, where she has served for almost 11 years. She joined "Becker's Ambulatory Surgery Center Podcast" and discussed how recruiting challenges at ASCs could jeopardize physician ownership.

9. Lisa Everson, RN, is the administrator of Laser & Eye Surgery in Lacey, Wash. She also serves on Washington Ambulatory Surgery Center Association's board of directors.

10. Brandon Hollis is the administrator of Bone and Joint Institute of Tennessee Surgery Center in Franklin. He spoke with Becker's about how the vaccine mandate will be another challenge for ASCs to overcome.