Surgery Center of Idaho appoints new partner — 3 insights

Meridian-based Surgery Center of Idaho and Idaho Urologic Institute named Lisa Parrillo, MD, a partner in both practices, the Idaho Business Review reports.

What you should know:

1. Dr. Parrillo is a reconstructive urologist.

2. She earned her medical degree from Norfolk-based Eastern Virginia Medical School, completed a residency at Philadelphia-based University of Pennsylvania and finished her fellowship at University of Colorado in Denver.

3. Dr. Parrillo is a member of the American Urologic Association, Society of Women in Urology, and Genitourinary Reconstruction Society.

