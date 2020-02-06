Envision CEO Christopher Holden leaves company

Envision Healthcare CEO Christopher Holden departed the company Feb. 5, for unspecified reasons.

What you should know:

1. Nashville, Tenn.-based Envision established a three-person board, the Office of the CEO, to replace Mr. Holden on an interim basis.

2. The Office of the CEO consists of executive vice president and COO Karey Witty, executive vice president and CFO Teresa Sparks and chief administrative officer Dave Esler.

3. Envision's board of directors will conduct a national search for a successor.

Mr. Holden commented on his 13-year tenure, saying, "I appreciate the trust and support of my Envision family over the past 13 years, and I am confident that our outstanding leadership team will continue the great progress we have made together."

Note: Envision had no further statement on Mr. Holden's departure at this time.

