GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

US Digestive Health, United Digestive and more: 7 updates in Q4

Riz Hatton -  

Here are seven moves from four major gastroenterology groups that Becker's has reported in the fourth quarter of 2023:

Allied Digestive Health

  • Allied Digestive Health partnered with Suki, a provider of voice artificial intelligence-powered healthcare solutions.

Gastro Health

  • Gastro Health partnered with M.H. Razavi, MD, and the Endoscopy & Digestive Center of Woodbridge (Va.).

United Digestive

  • United Digestive physician Daniel Mullady, MD, a gastroenterology and interventional endoscopy specialist at the Center for Digestive and Liver Health in Savannah, Ga., completed the first peroral endoscopic myotomy in the area.
  • Two ASCs managed by United Digestive earned spots on Newsweek's list of the best ASCs in the nation for 2024.

US Digestive Health

  • U.S. Digestive Health partnered with Washington, Pa.-based Southwest Gastroenterology Associates to expand its reach in Southwest Pennsylvania.
  • U.S. Digestive Health expanded into York, Pa., with the addition of surgeon Chris Evans, DO. 
  • U.S. Digestive Health opened an office in Langhorne, Pa.

Copyright © 2024 Becker's Healthcare. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy. Cookie Policy. Linking and Reprinting Policy.

 

Featured Learning Opportunities

Featured Webinars

Featured Whitepapers

Featured Podcast