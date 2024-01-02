US Digestive Health, United Digestive and more: 7 updates in Q4

Here are seven moves from four major gastroenterology groups that Becker's has reported in the fourth quarter of 2023:
Allied Digestive Health
- Allied Digestive Health partnered with Suki, a provider of voice artificial intelligence-powered healthcare solutions.
Gastro Health
- Gastro Health partnered with M.H. Razavi, MD, and the Endoscopy & Digestive Center of Woodbridge (Va.).
United Digestive
- United Digestive physician Daniel Mullady, MD, a gastroenterology and interventional endoscopy specialist at the Center for Digestive and Liver Health in Savannah, Ga., completed the first peroral endoscopic myotomy in the area.
- Two ASCs managed by United Digestive earned spots on Newsweek's list of the best ASCs in the nation for 2024.
US Digestive Health
- U.S. Digestive Health partnered with Washington, Pa.-based Southwest Gastroenterology Associates to expand its reach in Southwest Pennsylvania.
- U.S. Digestive Health expanded into York, Pa., with the addition of surgeon Chris Evans, DO.
- U.S. Digestive Health opened an office in Langhorne, Pa.