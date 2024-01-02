US Digestive Health, United Digestive and more: 7 updates in Q4

Here are seven moves from four major gastroenterology groups that Becker's has reported in the fourth quarter of 2023:

Allied Digestive Health

Allied Digestive Health partnered with Suki, a provider of voice artificial intelligence-powered healthcare solutions.

Gastro Health

Gastro Health partnered with M.H. Razavi, MD, and the Endoscopy & Digestive Center of Woodbridge (Va.).

United Digestive

United Digestive physician Daniel Mullady, MD, a gastroenterology and interventional endoscopy specialist at the Center for Digestive and Liver Health in Savannah, Ga., completed the first peroral endoscopic myotomy in the area.

Two ASCs managed by United Digestive earned spots on Newsweek's list of the best ASCs in the nation for 2024.

US Digestive Health

U.S. Digestive Health partnered with Washington, Pa.-based Southwest Gastroenterology Associates to expand its reach in Southwest Pennsylvania.

U.S. Digestive Health expanded into York, Pa., with the addition of surgeon Chris Evans, DO.