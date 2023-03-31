United Digestive, GI Alliance and more: 10 updates in Q1

Here are 10 moves from major gastroenterology groups that Becker's has reported in the first quarter of 2023:

Capital Digestive Care

Capital Digestive Care named David Heydt, MD, medical director of Capital Digestive Care Laboratory.

Capital Digestive Care's board of directors named Roderick Kreisberg, MD, the organization's president and COO, and Dan Neumann, MD, president and chief strategy officer.

Gastro Health

Gastro Health acquired Gastroenterology Associates in Olympia, Wash.

GI Alliance

Gurnee-based Illinois Gastroenterology Group, an affiliate of GI Alliance, agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to resolve a class-action settlement alleging it failed to protect the private information of 227,943 patients in an October 2021 data breach.

GI Alliance partnered with Rocky Hill-based Connecticut GI.

GI Alliance appointed Kelly Robison and Paul Mango to its board.

One GI

One GI partnered with Gainesville, Va.-based Gastroenterology Associates.

United Digestive

United Digestive partnered with private equity firm Kohlberg & Company.

United Digestive acquired the Gastroenterology Group of Naples and Gulfshore Endoscopy Center, both in Naples, Fla.

U.S. Digestive Health