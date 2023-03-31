United Digestive, GI Alliance and more: 10 updates in Q1

Here are 10 moves from major gastroenterology groups that Becker's has reported in the first quarter of 2023:
Capital Digestive Care
- Capital Digestive Care named David Heydt, MD, medical director of Capital Digestive Care Laboratory.
- Capital Digestive Care's board of directors named Roderick Kreisberg, MD, the organization's president and COO, and Dan Neumann, MD, president and chief strategy officer.
Gastro Health
- Gastro Health acquired Gastroenterology Associates in Olympia, Wash.
GI Alliance
- Gurnee-based Illinois Gastroenterology Group, an affiliate of GI Alliance, agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to resolve a class-action settlement alleging it failed to protect the private information of 227,943 patients in an October 2021 data breach.
- GI Alliance partnered with Rocky Hill-based Connecticut GI.
- GI Alliance appointed Kelly Robison and Paul Mango to its board.
One GI
- One GI partnered with Gainesville, Va.-based Gastroenterology Associates.
United Digestive
- United Digestive partnered with private equity firm Kohlberg & Company.
- United Digestive acquired the Gastroenterology Group of Naples and Gulfshore Endoscopy Center, both in Naples, Fla.
U.S. Digestive Health
- U.S. Digestive Health moved to an expanded office space in Broomall, Pa.