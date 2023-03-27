Illinois Gastroenterology Group to settle 227,943-patient suit alleging failure to protect information

Gurnee-based Illinois Gastroenterology Group, an affiliate of GI Alliance, has agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to resolve a class-action settlement alleging it failed to protect the private information of 227,943 patients in an October 2021 data breach, according to a March 27 report from Top Class Actions.

The settlement benefits Illinois Gastroenterology Group patients whose data was compromised and a subclass of California patients who were also affected by the breach.

Gastroenterology Group announced the 2021 breach in April 2022 and subsequently faced the class-action suit alleging that the group failed to implement reasonable cybersecurity measures.

Although the practice has agreed to pay a sum for settlement, it has not admitted any wrongdoing.

Patients whose Social Security numbers or biometric information was compromised, and all California-based patients, are eligible to receive a $150 cash payout.

Patients whose health information was breached are eligible to receive $50.

Patients who experience monetary damage as a result of the breach are eligible for reimbursement with proper documentation, allowing up to $200 for ordinary losses, three hours of lost time at $25 per hour or up to $5,000 for extraordinary monetary losses, the report said.