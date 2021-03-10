The best GI hospitals and ASCs, new CRC guideline updates and more: 4 GI company notes

Here are four updates from gastroenterology companies and practices:

1. Newsweek named the best GI hospitals worldwide and the best GI-driven ASCs in the U.S.

2. Valparaiso (Ind.) Health Center of St. Mary Medical Center is expanding its main campus to accommodate specialty medical care growth, including gastroenterology.

3. The American College of Gastroenterology updated its 2009 guidelines around colorectal cancer screening, making 21 total recommendations. Those changes include CRC screening starting at 45 for average-risk patients.

4. Dallas-based GI Alliance partnered with Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology.

