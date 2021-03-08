Indiana hospital expanding GI services

Valparaiso (Ind.) Health Center of St. Mary Medical Center is expanding its main campus to accommodate specialty medical care growth, nwi.com reported March 5.

The 20,455-square-foot expansion will expand the hospital's gastroenterology, oncology and physical therapy lines.

The expansion will allow gastroenterologists to perform additional procedures at the health center.

