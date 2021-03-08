The best GI ASCs in the US: Newsweek
Newsweek released its "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021" list highlighting 400 centers across the 25 states with the most ASCs.
Newsweek partnered with Statista to survey centers on quality of care, performance data and peer recommendations, and compared those centers against in-state competition.
Here are the top-ranking gastroenterology ASCs along with their overall score and their rank in state:
California
United Gastrodiagnostics in Orange: 79.1 percent, 30th
Southern California Medical Gastroenterology Group in Santa Monica: 78.2 percent, 35th
Associated Gastroenterology Medical Group-Endoscopy Center in Anaheim: 76.9 percent, 49th
South Bay Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center in Torrance: 74.9 percent, 78th
Colorado
Gastroenterology of the Rockies' Denver West Endoscopy Center in Lakewood: 75.3 percent, 7th
Georgia
Digestive Healthcare of Georgia in Atlanta: 77.7 percent, 4th
Consultative Gastroenterology in Atlanta: 77.6 percent, 5th
Atlanta Gastroenterology's Midtown Endoscopy: 75.6 percent, 7th
Southern Crescent Endoscopy Suite in Stockbridge: 75.3 percent, 8th
Atlanta Gastroenterology's Northern Crescent Endoscopy: 74.4 percent, 9th
Illinois
Illinois Gastroenterology Group's Northwest Endoscopy Center in Arlington Heights: 77.3 percent, 7th
Illinois Gastroenterology Group's Elgin Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center: 77.2 percent, 8th
Maryland
Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates' AAMC Pavilion in Pasadena: 80.1 percent, 2nd
New Jersey
Gastroenterology Diagnostics of Northern New Jersey in Woodland Park: 76.6 percent, 23rd
North Carolina
Atrium Health's Carolinas Gastroenterology Center Medical Center Plaza in Charlotte: 80 percent, 4th
Gastroenterology Associates of the Piedmont Salem in Winston-Salem: 78.2 percent, 7th
East Carolina Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center: 75.7 percent, 17th
Pennsylvania
Penn Medicine's Penn Gastroenterology Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia: 77.2 percent, 10th
Penn Medicine's Penn Gastroenterology in Radnor: 75.5 percent, 22nd
South Carolina
Columbia Gastroenterology Associates' Columbia Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center: 76.1 percent, 7th
Texas
Austin Gastroenterology's Endoscopy Center II: 79.1 percent, 12th
Austin Gastroenterology's Endoscopy Center I: 78.5 percent, 18th
Washington
Gastro Health's Puget Sound Gastroenterology Kirkland, 79.9 percent, 5th
Gastro Health's Puget Sound Gastroenterology Seattle-Northgate: 77.2 percent, 10th
Gastro Health's Puget Sound Gastroenterology Edmonds: 76.2 percent, 12th
