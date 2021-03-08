The best GI ASCs in the US: Newsweek

Newsweek released its "America's Best Ambulatory Surgery Centers 2021" list highlighting 400 centers across the 25 states with the most ASCs.

Newsweek partnered with Statista to survey centers on quality of care, performance data and peer recommendations, and compared those centers against in-state competition.

Here are the top-ranking gastroenterology ASCs along with their overall score and their rank in state:

California

United Gastrodiagnostics in Orange: 79.1 percent, 30th

Southern California Medical Gastroenterology Group in Santa Monica: 78.2 percent, 35th

Associated Gastroenterology Medical Group-Endoscopy Center in Anaheim: 76.9 percent, 49th

South Bay Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center in Torrance: 74.9 percent, 78th

Colorado

Gastroenterology of the Rockies' Denver West Endoscopy Center in Lakewood: 75.3 percent, 7th

Georgia

Digestive Healthcare of Georgia in Atlanta: 77.7 percent, 4th

Consultative Gastroenterology in Atlanta: 77.6 percent, 5th

Atlanta Gastroenterology's Midtown Endoscopy: 75.6 percent, 7th

Southern Crescent Endoscopy Suite in Stockbridge: 75.3 percent, 8th

Atlanta Gastroenterology's Northern Crescent Endoscopy: 74.4 percent, 9th

Illinois

Illinois Gastroenterology Group's Northwest Endoscopy Center in Arlington Heights: 77.3 percent, 7th

Illinois Gastroenterology Group's Elgin Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center: 77.2 percent, 8th

Maryland

Anne Arundel Gastroenterology Associates' AAMC Pavilion in Pasadena: 80.1 percent, 2nd

New Jersey

Gastroenterology Diagnostics of Northern New Jersey in Woodland Park: 76.6 percent, 23rd

North Carolina

Atrium Health's Carolinas Gastroenterology Center Medical Center Plaza in Charlotte: 80 percent, 4th

Gastroenterology Associates of the Piedmont Salem in Winston-Salem: 78.2 percent, 7th

East Carolina Gastroenterology Endoscopy Center: 75.7 percent, 17th

Pennsylvania

Penn Medicine's Penn Gastroenterology Pennsylvania Hospital in Philadelphia: 77.2 percent, 10th

Penn Medicine's Penn Gastroenterology in Radnor: 75.5 percent, 22nd

South Carolina

Columbia Gastroenterology Associates' Columbia Gastrointestinal Endoscopy Center: 76.1 percent, 7th

Texas

Austin Gastroenterology's Endoscopy Center II: 79.1 percent, 12th

Austin Gastroenterology's Endoscopy Center I: 78.5 percent, 18th

Washington

Gastro Health's Puget Sound Gastroenterology Kirkland, 79.9 percent, 5th

Gastro Health's Puget Sound Gastroenterology Seattle-Northgate: 77.2 percent, 10th

Gastro Health's Puget Sound Gastroenterology Edmonds: 76.2 percent, 12th

