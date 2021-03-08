The 10 best hospitals for GI in the world: Newsweek

Newsweek released its "World's Best Specialized Hospitals 2021" list ranking the best hospitals in the world.

The publication partnered with Statista to determine the top 100 hospitals for gastroenterology, based on peer recommendations for areas of expertise.

Here are the 10 best hospitals for GI in the world:

1. Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.

2. The Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City

3. Policlinico Universitario A. Gemelli in Rome

4. Massachusetts General Hospital in Boston

5. Cleveland Clinic

6. Asan Medical Center in Seoul, South Korea

7. King's College Hospital in London

8. Charité-Universitätsmedizin Berlin

9. The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore

10. Toronto General University Health Network in Toronto

View the whole list here.

