GI Alliance partners with Austin Gastroenterology, strengthens home base

Dallas-based GI Alliance partnered with Austin (Texas) Gastroenterology to further its growth in the state, Provident Healthcare Partners announced March 4.

Formed in January 2001, Austin Gastroenterology has 18 clinics, three endoscopy centers, 36 physicians and 29 advanced practice providers in Texas.

Harish Gagneja, MD, physician partner for Austin Gastroenterology, said the practice partnered "to take us to the next level," and that the physicians of Austin Gastroenterology "will remain a physician-led practice and collaborate with like-minded physicians while staying true to our mission."

GI Alliance is the largest private equity-backed gastroenterology platform in the U.S. It has locations in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma and Texas. It is backed by Waud Capital.

