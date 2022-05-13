GI industry by the numbers

From compensation to case volume, here are nine statistics on gastroenterology's changing landscape:
1. The average salary for gastroenterologists is $453,000.
2. Gastroenterology makes up an average of 32 percent of cases performed at ASCs.
3. Women make up 24 percent of practicing gastroenterologists.
4. The median gastroenterologist revenue hit a two-year high, reaching $593,818 in March 2022.
5. The average net revenue of gastroenterology cases in ASCs is $1,079.
6. Gastroenterology's charges per provider average $2,076,927.
7. Gastroenterology experienced a 12 percent compensation increase in 2022.
8. The average incentive bonus for gastroenterologists is $74,000.
9. The gastroenterology procedure with the highest volume in 2021 was liver elastography.