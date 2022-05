Top 25 physician specialties by average charges

Nephrology is the physician specialty with the highest average charges per provider, according to claims data in a May report from Definitive Healthcare.

Here are the top 25 physician specialties by average annual charges, followed by charges per provider:

Nephrology: $42,982,704 Cardiac electrophysiology: $5,568,993 Hematology/oncology: $5,037,403 Medical oncology: $4,400,226 Radiation oncology: $4,217,590 Hand surgery: $3,192,109 Hematology: $3,172,206 Emergency medicine: $2,897,733 Orthopedic surgery: $2,747,747 Interventional cardiology: $2,625,423 Interventional pain management: $2,625,100 Gynecological oncology: $2,546,863 Gastroenterology: $2,076,927 Pain management: $2,046,951 Urology: $1,952,513 Neurosurgery: $1,905,202 Vascular surgery: $1,740,080 Ophthalmology: $1,702,049 Sports medicine: $1,632,057 Colorectal surgery: $1,607,198 Otolaryngology: $1,548,438 Interventional radiology: $1,516,977 Rheumatology: $1,448,946 Cardiologist: $1,439,911 Surgical oncology: $1,415,110

