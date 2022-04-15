- Small
- Medium
- Large
Orthopedics has the highest average physician incentive bonus, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," released April 15.
To determine the ranking, Medscape collected responses from more than 13,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021, through Jan. 19, 2022.
Here are the highest average physician incentive bonuses by specialty:
1. Orthopedics: $126,000
2. Ophthalmology: $100,000
3. Cardiology: $85,000
4. Gastroenterology: $74,000
5. Urology: $73,000
6. Anesthesiology: $68,000
7. Radiology: $66,000
8. Pathology: $54,000
9. Emergency medicine: $51,000
10. Ob/Gyn: $49,000
11. Physical medicine, rehabilitation: $48,000
12. General surgery: $46,000
13. Psychiatry: $33,000
14. Family medicine: $30,000
15. Internal medicine: $29,000
16. Neurology: $29,000
17. Pediatrics: $28,000