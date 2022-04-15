Orthopedics has the highest average physician incentive bonus, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022," released April 15.

To determine the ranking, Medscape collected responses from more than 13,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021, through Jan. 19, 2022.

Here are the highest average physician incentive bonuses by specialty:

1. Orthopedics: $126,000

2. Ophthalmology: $100,000

3. Cardiology: $85,000

4. Gastroenterology: $74,000

5. Urology: $73,000

6. Anesthesiology: $68,000

7. Radiology: $66,000

8. Pathology: $54,000

9. Emergency medicine: $51,000

10. Ob/Gyn: $49,000

11. Physical medicine, rehabilitation: $48,000

12. General surgery: $46,000

13. Psychiatry: $33,000

14. Family medicine: $30,000

15. Internal medicine: $29,000

16. Neurology: $29,000

17. Pediatrics: $28,000