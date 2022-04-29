Physician pay is changing: 29 specialties see compensation jumps in 2022

Listen
For the first time in Medscape's 11 years of physician compensation reports, all physician specialties reported an increase in pay, with otolaryngologists and gastroenterologists seeing the largest pay increases by percentage.
Here's the percentage increase for all 29 specialties, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."
- Otolaryngology: 13 percent
- Gastroenterology: 12 percent
- Dermatology: 11 percent
- Pediatrics; ophthalmology; plastic surgery: 10 percent
- Orthopedics; allergy and immunology: 9 percent
- Family medicine; urology; OB/GYN; general surgery: 8 percent
- Physical medicine and rehabilitation; anesthesiology; cardiology; internal medicine: 7 percent
- Pulmonary medicine; nephrology; infectious diseases; radiology; pathology: 6 percent
- Emergency medicine; diabetes and endocrinology: 5 percent
- Rheumatology; psychiatry; neurology: 4 percent
- Public health and preventive medicine: 3 percent
- Oncology: 2 percent
- Critical care: 1 percent