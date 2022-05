Top 15 gastroenterology procedures by volume 

Liver elastography was the gastroenterology procedure with the highest volume in 2021, according to claims data in a May report from Definitive Healthcare

Here are the top 15 gastroenterology procedures with the highest volumes, followed by total number of procedures and average charge per procedure:

1. Liver elastography

Total number of procedures: 157,094

Average charge per procedure: $196

2. Esophagus motility study

Total number of procedures: 62,409

Average charge per procedure: $1,088

3. GI tract imaging, capsule endoscopy

Total number of procedures: 57,692

Average charge per procedure: $2,029

4. Breath hydrogen/methane test

Total number of procedures: 45,921

Average charge per procedure: $341

5. Anorectal manometry

Total number of procedures: 42,320

Average charge per procedure: $712

6. Gastroesophageal reflux test with electrode

Total number of procedures: 31,928

Average charge per procedure: $1,243

7. Esophageal function test with electrode

Total number of procedures: 18,885

Average charge per procedure: $534

8. Rectal sensation test

Total number of procedures: 16,373

Average charge per procedure: $783

9. Esophageal function test

Total number of procedures: 11,905

Average charge per procedure: $1,113

10. Gastroesophageal reflux test

Total number of procedures: 10,063

Average charge per procedure: $986

11. Esophageal balloon distention test

Total number of procedures: 7,149

Average charge per procedure: $1,419

12. Gastroenterology procedure (other)

Total number of procedures: 3,020

Average charge per procedure: $796

13. GI wireless capsule measurement

Total number of procedures: 1,866

Average charge per procedure: $2,490

14. Gastric motility studies

Total number of procedures: 516

Average charge per procedure: $2,080

15. GI tract imaging, esophageal endoscopy

Total number of procedures: 433

Average charge per procedure: $2,197