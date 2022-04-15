What female physicians are practicing: A breakdown by specialty

- Small
Just 11 percent of orthopedic specialists are women, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."
The report, published April 15, includes responses from more than 13,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021, to Jan. 19, 2022.
Percentage of women in 29 specialties:
Pediatrics — 58 percent
OB-GYN — 57 percent
Diabetes and endocrinology — 52 percent
Dermatology — 48 percent
Family medicine — 45 percent
Psychiatry — 42 percent
Infectious diseases — 42 percent
Internal medicine — 39 percent
Pathology — 38 percent
Public health and preventive medicine — 37 percent
Rheumatology — 36 percent
Physical medicine and rehabilitation — 34 percent
Oncology — 33 percent
Neurology — 33 percent
Ophthalmology — 32 percent
Critical care — 31 percent
Allergy and immunology — 31 percent
Emergency medicine — 29 percent
Anesthesia — 25 percent
Otolaryngology — 24 percent
Gastroenterology — 24 percent
Surgery, general — 23 percent
Radiology — 23 percent
Nephrology — 21 percent
Pulmonary medicine — 21 percent
Cardiology — 16 percent
Plastic surgery — 16 percent
Orthopedics — 11 percent
Urology — 8 percent