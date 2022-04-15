What female physicians are practicing: A breakdown by specialty

Just 11 percent of orthopedic specialists are women, according to Medscape's "Physician Compensation Report 2022."

The report, published April 15, includes responses from more than 13,000 physicians across 29 specialties from Oct. 5, 2021, to Jan. 19, 2022.

Percentage of women in 29 specialties:

Pediatrics — 58 percent

OB-GYN — 57 percent

Diabetes and endocrinology — 52 percent

Dermatology — 48 percent

Family medicine — 45 percent

Psychiatry — 42 percent

Infectious diseases — 42 percent

Internal medicine — 39 percent

Pathology — 38 percent

Public health and preventive medicine — 37 percent

Rheumatology — 36 percent

Physical medicine and rehabilitation — 34 percent

Oncology — 33 percent

Neurology — 33 percent

Ophthalmology — 32 percent

Critical care — 31 percent

Allergy and immunology — 31 percent

Emergency medicine — 29 percent

Anesthesia — 25 percent

Otolaryngology — 24 percent

Gastroenterology — 24 percent

Surgery, general — 23 percent

Radiology — 23 percent

Nephrology — 21 percent

Pulmonary medicine — 21 percent

Cardiology — 16 percent

Plastic surgery — 16 percent

Orthopedics — 11 percent

Urology — 8 percent