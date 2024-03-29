GI Alliance, Allied Digestive Health and more: 7 updates in Q1

Here are seven moves from four major gastroenterology groups that Becker's has reported in the first quarter of 2024:
Allied Digestive Health
- Medical data intelligence platform Lynx.MD partnered with Allied Digestive Health.
- Allied Digestive Health partnered with Provation, a software company that focuses on clinical productivity and workflow automation.
Gastro Health
- Gastro Health finalized a partnership with Gastroenterology and Nutrition Specialists in Orlando, Fla.
GI Alliance
- GI Alliance partnered with three practices in Rhode Island, further expanding its presence in the Northeast.
- GI Alliance partnered with Ambience Healthcare to build a suite of artificial intelligence documentation tools, specifically for gastroenterology.
- GI Alliance broke ground on an ASC in Kansas City, Mo., in conjunction with real estate company MedCore Partners and Cig Partners Two.
US Digestive Health
- US Digestive Health opened a new location in Colmar, Pa.