GI Alliance, Allied Digestive Health and more: 7 updates in Q1

Here are seven moves from four major gastroenterology groups that Becker's has reported in the first quarter of 2024:

Allied Digestive Health

Medical data intelligence platform Lynx.MD partnered with Allied Digestive Health.

Allied Digestive Health partnered with Provation, a software company that focuses on clinical productivity and workflow automation.

Gastro Health

Gastro Health finalized a partnership with Gastroenterology and Nutrition Specialists in Orlando, Fla.

GI Alliance

GI Alliance partnered with three practices in Rhode Island, further expanding its presence in the Northeast.

GI Alliance partnered with Ambience Healthcare to build a suite of artificial intelligence documentation tools, specifically for gastroenterology.

GI Alliance broke ground on an ASC in Kansas City, Mo., in conjunction with real estate company MedCore Partners and Cig Partners Two.

US Digestive Health