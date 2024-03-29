GI & Endoscopy-Driven ASCs 

GI Alliance, Allied Digestive Health and more: 7 updates in Q1

Here are seven moves from four major gastroenterology groups that Becker's has reported in the first quarter of 2024:

Allied Digestive Health

  • Medical data intelligence platform Lynx.MD partnered with Allied Digestive Health.
  • Allied Digestive Health partnered with Provation, a software company that focuses on clinical productivity and workflow automation.

Gastro Health

  • Gastro Health finalized a partnership with Gastroenterology and Nutrition Specialists in Orlando, Fla.

GI Alliance

  • GI Alliance partnered with three practices in Rhode Island, further expanding its presence in the Northeast. 
  • GI Alliance partnered with Ambience Healthcare to build a suite of artificial intelligence documentation tools, specifically for gastroenterology.
  • GI Alliance broke ground on an ASC in Kansas City, Mo., in conjunction with real estate company MedCore Partners and Cig Partners Two. 

US Digestive Health

  • US Digestive Health opened a new location in Colmar, Pa.

