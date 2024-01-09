Allied Digestive Health partners with Lynx.MD

Medical data intelligence platform Lynx.MD has partnered with Allied Digestive Health, a leading GI practice with over 60 locations in New York and New Jersey.

The collaboration will expand Lynx.MD's GI data library, which empowers research and development in the medtech space, according to a Jan. 9 press release.

Lynx.MD uses AI and privacy technology to extract information from healthcare datasets, further enhancing their already extensive gastroenterology real-world data resources, including imaging, video and lab data.

The partnership will facilitate more extensive research in the GI space, according to the release.