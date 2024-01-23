GI Alliance partners with 3 Rhode Island practices

Gastroenterology management organization GI Alliance has partnered with three practices in Rhode Island, further expanding its presence in the Northeast.

GI Alliance has partnered with Providence-based University Gastroenterology, Providence-based Gastroenterology Associates and Cranston-based Gastrointestinal Medicine Associates, according to a Jan. 23 press release.

Patients across the three practices will have expanded access to healthcare and ancillary services including pathology, anesthesia, infusion and clinical research.

Rhode Island marks the 16th state that GI Alliance has a presence in.