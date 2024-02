Gastro Health has finalized a partnership with Gastroenterology and Nutrition Specialists in Orlando, Fla.

Gastroenterology and Nutrition Specialists has one gastroenterologist, Asif Mohiuddin, MD, according to a Feb. 2 email shared with Becker's from Gastro Health.

Gastro Health has a footprint in Florida, Alabama, Washington, Virginia, Ohio, Maryland and Massachusetts. The company supports more than 400 physicians and has 150 locations.