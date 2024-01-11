US Digestive Health opens new, expanded office

Exton, Pa.-based US Digestive Health, one of the largest gastroenterology practices in the U.S., has opened a new location in Colmar, Pa.

The new, larger office is 4,800 square feet and includes eight exam rooms and five infusion chairs, according to a Jan. 11 press release.

The Colmar office relocation is part of USDH's ongoing expansion efforts in Pennsylvania and Delaware.

The location will be led by Robert Boynton, MD, and his team of clinicians including Victor Araya, MD, Marie Bailey, MD, Marc Hopkins, MD, Steven Nack, MD, Besma Samdani, MD, James Taterka, MD and Victoria Scheibel, PA-C.















