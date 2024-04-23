GI Alliance: 7 growth moves in 2024

Management services organization GI Alliance has continued to grow nationwide, achieving an active network of more than 300 practice affiliates and 900 providers.

Here are seven growth moves GI Alliance, and its affiliates, have made since the beginning of 2024:

1. GI Alliance affiliate Bedford-based Digestive Health Associates of Texas added specialist Bhavin Patel, MD.

2. Another affiliate, Tulsa, Okla.-based Adult Gastroenterology Associates, added gastroenterologist Dushyant Singh, MD.

3. Arlington Heights-based GI Alliance of Illinois, which is affiliated with management services organization GI Alliance, has relocated to a new clinic and added a new practitioner.

4. Phoenix-based GI Alliance affiliate Arizona Digestive Health has opened its first gastroenterology clinic and endoscopy center in Tucson, Ariz.

5. In February, GI Alliance broke ground on an ASC in Kansas City, Mo., in conjunction with real estate company MedCore Partners and Cig Partners Two. The 14,000-square-foot ASC will be one of many facilities that MedCore and GI Alliance have developed together across several states.

6. At the beginning of the year, GI Alliance partnered with Ambience Healthcare to build a suite of artificial intelligence documentation tools, specifically for gastroenterology. Physicians at GI Alliance are using these tools to reduce new patient documentation time by 83%.

7. GI Alliance partnered with three practices in Rhode Island — Providence-based University Gastroenterology, Providence-based Gastroenterology Associates and Cranston-based Gastrointestinal Medicine Associates — to further expand its presence in the Northeast.





