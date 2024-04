Gastroenterologist Dushyant Singh, MD, has joined the care team at Tulsa, Okla.-based Adult Gastroenterology Associates, an affiliate of management organization GI Alliance.

Dr. Singh has more than 10 years of experience in gastroenterology and specializes in treating all gastrointestinal diseases, according to an April 19 press release.

GI Alliance is the largest network of GI providers in the U.S., with over 300 practice affiliates and over 900 providers.