Dr. Bhavin Patel joins GI Alliance network

Gastroenterologist Bhavin Patel, MD, has joined Bedford-based Digestive Health Associates of Texas, an affiliate of management organization GI Alliance.

Dr. Patel specializes in IBD, esophageal dysphagia, colon cancer screening, GERD, IBS, fecal incontinence, liver disease and nutrition, according to an April 22 press release.

Dr. Patel is affiliated with the American College of Gastroenterology, American Board of Internal Medicine and more. He will join GI Alliance's network of more than 900 providers.