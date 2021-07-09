Gastro Health vs. GI Alliance vs. PE GI Solutions: 7 comparisons to know

Private equity-backed Gastro Health, GI Alliance and PE GI Solutions are major players in the gastroenterology industry.

Here's how the companies stack up across seven areas, confirmed to Becker's via email:

1. Affiliated physicians

  • Gastro Health: 270+
  • GI Alliance: 600+
  • PE GI Solutions: 600+

2. Locations

  • Gastro Health: 100+
  • GI Alliance: 500+
  • PE GI Solutions: 60+ clinical partner locations

3. Number of states with centers

  • Gastro Health: 6
  • GI Alliance: 10
  • PE GI Solutions: 19

4. Leaders

Gastro Health:

CEO: Joseph Garcia

CFO: Lawrence Freni

GI Alliance:

CEO: James Weber, MD

13-member physician executive leadership board

PE GI Solutions:

Chairman & Founder: Barry Tanner

CEO: David Young

5. Headquarters

  • Gastro Health: Miami
  • GI Alliance: Southlake, Texas
  • PE GI Solutions: Jamison, Pa. 

6. Year founded

  • Gastro Health: Founded in 2005 through a merger of GI Care Center, Gastroenterology Associates and Gastroenterology Group
  • GI Alliance: 2001
  • PE GI Solutions: Founded as Physicians Endoscopy in 1999, rebranded to PE GI Solutions in March 2021

7. Notable news so far in 2021

  • Gastro Health sold to private equity company Omers in May. Since the sale, the company has secured a $90 million investment, partnered with 17 gastroenterologists who left a hospital and sealed two new acquisitions in Virginia.
  • PE GI Solutions rebranded from Physicians Endoscopy in March. The company, alongside North Bergen, N.J.-based Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy, acquired Hudson Bergen Medical Center, ACE's second location. It expanded in Virginia through its 2019 partnership with Capital Digestive Care.

 

