Gastro Health vs. GI Alliance vs. PE GI Solutions: 7 comparisons to know

Private equity-backed Gastro Health, GI Alliance and PE GI Solutions are major players in the gastroenterology industry.

Here's how the companies stack up across seven areas, confirmed to Becker's via email:

1. Affiliated physicians

Gastro Health: 270+

GI Alliance: 600+

PE GI Solutions: 600+

2. Locations

Gastro Health: 100+

GI Alliance: 500+

PE GI Solutions: 60+ clinical partner locations

3. Number of states with centers

Gastro Health: 6

GI Alliance: 10

PE GI Solutions: 19

4. Leaders

Gastro Health:

CEO: Joseph Garcia

CFO: Lawrence Freni

GI Alliance:

CEO: James Weber, MD

13-member physician executive leadership board

PE GI Solutions:

Chairman & Founder: Barry Tanner

CEO: David Young

5. Headquarters

Gastro Health: Miami

GI Alliance: Southlake, Texas

PE GI Solutions: Jamison, Pa.

6. Year founded

Gastro Health: Founded in 2005 through a merger of GI Care Center, Gastroenterology Associates and Gastroenterology Group

GI Alliance: 2001

PE GI Solutions: Founded as Physicians Endoscopy in 1999, rebranded to PE GI Solutions in March 2021

7. Notable news so far in 2021

Gastro Health sold to private equity company Omers in May. Since the sale, the company has secured a $90 million investment, partnered with 17 gastroenterologists who left a hospital and sealed two new acquisitions in Virginia.

GI Alliance secured an Illinois GI practice July 6, a Utah GI practice July 1 and a Colorado GI practice in June.