Gastro Health vs. GI Alliance vs. PE GI Solutions: 7 comparisons to know

Private equity-backed Gastro Health, GI Alliance and PE GI Solutions are major players in the gastroenterology industry.
Here's how the companies stack up across seven areas, confirmed to Becker's via email:
1. Affiliated physicians
- Gastro Health: 270+
- GI Alliance: 600+
- PE GI Solutions: 600+
2. Locations
- Gastro Health: 100+
- GI Alliance: 500+
- PE GI Solutions: 60+ clinical partner locations
3. Number of states with centers
- Gastro Health: 6
- GI Alliance: 10
- PE GI Solutions: 19
4. Leaders
CEO: Joseph Garcia
CFO: Lawrence Freni
CEO: James Weber, MD
13-member physician executive leadership board
Chairman & Founder: Barry Tanner
CEO: David Young
5. Headquarters
- Gastro Health: Miami
- GI Alliance: Southlake, Texas
- PE GI Solutions: Jamison, Pa.
6. Year founded
- Gastro Health: Founded in 2005 through a merger of GI Care Center, Gastroenterology Associates and Gastroenterology Group
- GI Alliance: 2001
- PE GI Solutions: Founded as Physicians Endoscopy in 1999, rebranded to PE GI Solutions in March 2021
7. Notable news so far in 2021
- Gastro Health sold to private equity company Omers in May. Since the sale, the company has secured a $90 million investment, partnered with 17 gastroenterologists who left a hospital and sealed two new acquisitions in Virginia.
- GI Alliance secured an Illinois GI practice July 6, a Utah GI practice July 1 and a Colorado GI practice in June.
- PE GI Solutions rebranded from Physicians Endoscopy in March. The company, alongside North Bergen, N.J.-based Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy, acquired Hudson Bergen Medical Center, ACE's second location. It expanded in Virginia through its 2019 partnership with Capital Digestive Care.