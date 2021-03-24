PE GI, New Jersey endoscopy center acquire new ASC

PE GI Solutions and North Bergen, N.J.-based Ambulatory Center for Endoscopy acquired Hudson Bergen Medical Center, ACE's second location, which has been renamed Hudson Bergen Endoscopy and Surgical Center.

The acquisition of Hudson Bergen was spearheaded by six physician partners of ACE's first location, according to a March 24 release.

The second location accommodates patients needing gastroenterology or general surgical procedures. The partnering physicians of the Hudson Bergen Endoscopy and Surgical Center are expected to perform over 4,000 procedures annually.

PE GI Solutions, formerly named Physicians Endoscopy, first partnered with ACE in 2012. PE GI partners with 60 gastroenterology centers and more than 600 gastroenterologists nationwide. This is the second joint-venture center the company has opened this year.

